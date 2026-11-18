Marvel spent $119.4 million (£89.6 million) making VisionQuest, its eight-episode Disney+ series centred on Paul Bettany's Vision. However, the studio managed to recover $25.6 million (£19.2 million) of that amount through the UK's film and television tax relief scheme.

Marvel spent nearly $120 million on VisionQuest. How did it get $25.6 million back? The reimbursement brings Marvel's reported net spending on the series down to around $93.8 million (£70.4 million). The figures were reported by Forbes after examining the financial records of Calcutta Productions UK, a Disney subsidiary set up to handle the production.

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The report also makes clear that this is not necessarily the final cost of the series. The $119.4 million figure covers spending up to 31 July, 2025, when filming had wrapped. Further expenses, particularly those linked to visual effects and other post-production work, are expected to appear in a later financial filing.

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How did Marvel recover $25.6 million? The key to the recovery was filming VisionQuest in the United Kingdom.

The UK offers tax relief to film and television productions that meet certain conditions. Under the scheme described in the Forbes report, productions can receive a reimbursement of up to 25.5% of their qualifying UK expenditure.

To qualify, a production must spend at least 10% of its core costs in the country. It must also pass a cultural test, which looks at factors such as the location of filming, the nationality of key cast members and the production's connection to British culture and heritage.

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Marvel's series was able to meet the requirements and receive the reimbursement. The company filmed at Pinewood Studios and used locations across the UK.

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, a historic property dating back to 1611, was used as Horton Manor in the series. White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire also served as a filming location. The production used British crew members and local services, while the UK division of Industrial Light & Magic was among the effects companies involved.

The financial benefit was not limited to the tax relief. A production of this size also brings work to local businesses involved in equipment hire, transport, catering, security and other services.

What did the production spend its money on? The financial records offer a glimpse into the scale of the production. Calcutta Productions UK reported spending $12.7 million (£9.6 million) on its employees.

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The company had an average of 180 production employees per month during the reporting period. However, this figure does not include freelancers, contractors and temporary workers, who can make up a large part of a film or television crew.

The number of people working on the series was considerably higher at certain points. In April 2025, when production was under way, the crew reportedly numbered 418 people.

The reported production cost puts VisionQuest between two other Marvel Disney+ shows at a similar stage of production. Moon Knight had cost around $95.7 million, while the second season of Loki had reached approximately $128.4 million.

However, the final cost of VisionQuest could rise once the remaining expenses are reported. The $93.8 million figure should therefore be treated as the net spending recorded so far, rather than a confirmed final budget.

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Forbes reported the figures from the company's financial filing. Disney financial controller Tracy Bermingham described the spending as being in line with the production budget.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.