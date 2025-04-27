Marvel’s Thunderbolts release date, advance booking and cast - Key things about Hollywood’s most awaited movie

Ahead of Thunderbolts' release, excitement is building among Marvel fans as Marvel Studios will be releasing its latest movie in the coming days - a day before its global release. The anticipation for the sci-fi movie skyrocketed after the advance booking opened on April 26.

Marvel India in a post on X stated, “We are as excited as the Red Guardian ”YEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!” Book your tickets now! Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* only in cinemas May 1.”

After the success of ‘The Avengers: Infinity Wars' and 'Avengers: Endgame,’ characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor have garnered a massive cult following at the Indian box office. We get an insight into the anticipation about ‘Thunderbolts’ movie from bookmyshow.com which shows that nearly 59 thousand are interested in the upcoming movie at 10:30 AM on April 27, three days before its release.

Thunderbolts release date The high-octane action-packed entertainer will hit the big screens a day before its worldwide release, on May 1 in India while in the rest of the world it will be available only after May 2. The movie in discussion, which promises fresh alliances and intriguing twists, will be released in multiple languages, including in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, languages.

Thunderbolts cast The superhero movie directed by Jake Schreier will be released in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX. The star cast of one of the most awaited Hollywood films in the country features Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardian in key roles.

Know more about Thunderbolts filming locations ‘Thunderbolts’ marks new beginning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), whose shooting took place across the Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur. The director informed GamesRadar+ that Thunderbolts team attempted to "start fresh" with all the beloved characters.

Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo, and Lee Sung Jin worked together for the Screenplay of ‘Thunderbolts’ while cinematography was done by Andrew Droz Palermo.