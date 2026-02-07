‘Mary Kom' actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68 in Kathmandu

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known to Indian audiences for his role in the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, passed away on Friday morning in Kathmandu. He was 68.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Sunil Thapa was undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali after being brought in unconscious. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest, though an official medical report is awaited. The report said an ECG conducted shortly after he was admitted confirmed his death.

With a career spanning over four decades, Sunil Thapa was a towering presence in Nepali cinema, having acted in more than 300 films. His work also crossed borders, with appearances in Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema, making him a familiar face for Indian viewers beyond Nepal.

Indian audiences may best remember him as Narjit Singh, the boxing coach in Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. His restrained performance in the biopic earned appreciation for adding emotional depth to the sports drama. More recently, he appeared briefly in The Family Man Season 3, portraying David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.

In Nepal, Sunil Thapa was celebrated for a wide range of roles, particularly his iconic turn as ‘Rate Kaila’ in Chino, which established him as one of the industry’s most memorable villains. His filmography includes notable titles such as Deuki, Thuldai, Yo Maya Ko Sagar and Prem Geet 3.

Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa began his professional journey as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s before making his acting debut with the Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981. Over the years, he featured in several Bollywood films including Aaj Ki Awaaz, Manav Hatya and Albela.

Beyond acting, he remained actively involved in shaping cinema in Nepal and served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in on social media, with fans and fellow artistes remembering him as a versatile performer who bridged Nepali and Indian cinemas.

A user wrote, “Rest in peace 🕊️ legend.”

Another user wrote, “He lives in our memories forever, may god gives him heavenly glory on the other side.”

“My family and I are saddened by this news. We pray to God: Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We hope God will help them stay strong during this difficult time,” the third user wrote.

Actor Teja Sajja wrote on X, “Sunil Thapa ji was a supremely dedicated and fantastic actor. I had a great time working with him on Mirai, I will truly miss him. He worked until his last breath in the field he loved the most, he has been an inspiration .My sincere condolences to his entire family. Omshanti.”