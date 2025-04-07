Mary Kom’s divorce? Rumours abuzz on extra-marital affair with another boxer’s husband, fight over election loss

All is not well in the marital life of Olympic medalist and boxing icon Mary Kom. If reports are to be believed, the boxer is currently separated from her husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler.

Advertisement

Claims are that the couple, often celebrated as an enduring symbol of love and support, could not recover from the 2022 Manipur assembly elections loss. Some even say Mary Kom is having an extra-marital affair with another boxer’s husband.

However, according to a Hindustan Times report, citing sources, no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet.

Mary Kom living separately from husband A Hindustan Times report said that the couple started living apart shortly after Onler’s unsuccessful bid for the 2022 elections – Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members.

“Their differences escalated after the elections,” a source close to the couple told HT.

Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial loss they had incurred during the campaign, approximately ₹2-3 crore. To top it all, Onler lost.

Advertisement

However, it was not Onler's ambition to enter politics and had also warned the boxer of the volatile political landscape of Manipur at the time. “It was Mary’s idea,” the source said. “After the defeat, things worsened.”

The source said the couple's usual marital disagreements turned serious, and “Mary moved into her Faridabad house with the kids”.

Mary Kom's extra-marital affair Amid reports of separation and a possible divorce of the duo, several people within the boxing community hint at Mary being in another relationship.

Speaking to HT on condition of anonymity, a boxer said the separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours.

“Everyone whispers about Mary ma’am being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Sakshi Malik attacks PT Usha, Mary Kom for remaining silent against Brij Bhushan

Onler is heartbroken “He’s heartbroken,” sources close to Onler told HT that he is struggling with limited access to his children.

“He has always been a devoted father and gave up his football career to support Mary and raise their kids. Now he’s unable to meet them, and it’s taken a toll on him emotionally. It is no secret that he put his career on hold so that Mary could build hers,” they said.

Official comment on divorce rumours Mary Kom told HT that she does not want to comment on the speculations “as per my right to privacy and dignity”.

“I choose not to comment on your message as per my right to privacy and dignity nor I am entitled to reply as asked by you,” Mary Kom's message read.

Advertisement

While Onler did not respond to HT's request for a quote.

Mary Kom and Onler's love story Mary Kom and Onler shared a love story straight out of a Bollywood movie.

According to reports, their love story began in 2000 in Delhi, when Onler, a student at Delhi University’s Law Faculty, helped Mary when she lost her luggage en route to a competition.

The couple, who married in 2005, had twin sons in 2007 and another son in 2013. In 2018, they adopted a daughter because Mary had always wanted a daughter.