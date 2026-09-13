Mary Kom's 'no one achieved what I did' remark on Bigg Boss sparks fury; team apologises

Team MC Mary Kom has issued a clarification after a comment made by the Olympic medallist on Bigg Boss prompted a wave of criticism on social media.

The incident took place during a discussion between Mary and fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer about Indian women who have excelled in sports. Qazi referred to tennis player Sania Mirza and badminton star Saina Nehwal before Mary responded with a remark that quickly attracted attention online.

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Mary is one of India's most accomplished boxers, having won six gold medals at the World Championships.

“Hamare yahan sports mein kaun kaun ladki ne kamal kiya hai? Sania Mirza also did great; Saina Nehwal," Qazi said.

Mary interrupted him before he could complete his point and said, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya." (But no one achieved what I did)

Mary Kom's comment faces criticism A video clip of the exchange circulated widely online, prompting viewers to debate the boxer’s response. Some users interpreted Qazi's comments as recognition of the achievements of several prominent Indian sportswomen, while Mary's interruption was seen by some as turning the discussion into a comparison of accomplishments.

What did Mary Kom's team say? Following the backlash, Mary's team responded through her official social media account and said the comment was not meant to belittle another athlete or compare sporting careers.

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“We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete," her team tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Mary has one of the most distinguished records in Indian boxing. She secured a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.

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Bigg Boss 20 welcomes contestants to ‘Vardaan’ house Bigg Boss 20 had its premiere on September 6. Salman Khan returned as the host for the 20th season and welcomed 17 new contestants.

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The contestant lineup brings together an eclectic mix of champions, actors, digital creators, musicians, and rising personalities. While boxing legend Mary Kom brings an unparalleled sporting pedigree, Aamrapali Dubey and Uditi Singh bring their established screen presence and strong fan followings.

Digital stars and young actors Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Love Gill, and Rohed Khan represent the new generation accustomed to commanding audiences online, while Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer and Isha Rikhi add their own entertainment and performance backgrounds to the mix.

Harsh Machare, better known as Yung DSA, and Tanmay Singh, aka ScoutOP, bring their own energy and competitive spirit alongside Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

The lineup has been further strengthened by personalities like Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and Kanika Mann.

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At the premiere, Salman Khan kicked off the milestone season in style by performing on iconic songs, also marking his incredible 38 years in the film industry. The contestants also delivered special performances. In major surprises, Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua joined in for the celebrations.

This year’s theme is ‘Vardaan’, with the makers teasing the idea of an “extra jeevan daan” that could bring an unexpected turn to the competition.

(With inputs from ANI)