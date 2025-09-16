Mary McDonnell to star in Marvels Vision series, thriller film One Second After

Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actress Mary McDonnell will be joining the cast of two forthcoming projects, including a Marvel TV series 'Vision', according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will also play a prominent role in the thriller feature 'One Second After'.

The actress joins previously announced cast members Josh Holloway and Hannah John-Kamen in director Scott Rogers' One Second After'.

It is a co-production between MPI Original Films and Startling Inc., and it adapts author William R. Forstchen's 2009 sci-fi novel of the same name.

McDonnell will portray Jen, the astute mother-in-law to John (Holloway), who looks after his daughters after an electromagnetic pulse attack throws society into chaos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McDonnell's role has not been disclosed for Disney 's 'Vision' show that wrapped principal photography over the summer. Series creator Terry Matalas' follow-up to WandaVision includes Paul Bettany as android Vision and James Spader as Ultron, according to the outlet.

The premiere date of the series has not yet been announced by the makers.

'One Second After' has a script from J. Michael Straczynski and is set to begin filming this month in Sofia, Bulgaria, according to the outlet.

Actress McDonnell earned Academy Award nominations for her roles in 'Dances With Wolves' and 'Passion Fish'. She is also known for films like 'Scream 4', 'Donnie Darko', 'Independence Day' and 'Sneakers', in addition to her work on an array of series including 'The Fall of the House of Usher', 'Major Crimes', 'Battlestar Galactica' and 'Grey's Anatomy'.

She received Emmy Award nominations for 'The Closer' and 'ER'.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Broke', which was written and directed by Carlyle Eubank. It starred Wyatt Russell, Dennis Quaid, Auden Thornton, Mary McDonnell, Johnny Berchtold, and Tom Skerritt in the lead roles. (ANI)