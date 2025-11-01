Mass Jathara gets mixed reviews from audience as Ravi Teja's movie earns only ₹0.96 crore in 1st half of Day 1

Ravi Teja starrer action thriller, Mass Jathara, received mixed reactions from the audience amid a lukewarm start at the box office. The Bhanu Bogavarapu-directorial marks the 75th film of the Telugu star.

Mass Jathara box office collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mass Jathara, reportedly made with an estimated budget of ₹30 crore, earned only ₹0.96 crore ( ₹96,00,000) during the first half of its opening day.

Mass Jathara: Audience review Mass Jathara received mixed reviews from the audience, with die-hard Ravi Teja fans hailing the movie as a decent entertainer.

“Decent and entertaining... Visuals look great... The songs on screen were excellent... Interval was pure Mass Jathara. BGM was a let down it's loud but songs are good,” a social media user said.

A user said that the movie makes for a good “one-time watch, full paisa vasool,” thanks to the “Ravannaa entry and the ‘Tu Mera Lover’ song”.

“Jathara scenes mass feast,” said a fan.

“Mass Jathara lives up to its name, loud, flashy, and full of Ravi Teja’s trademark energy! A routine commercial ride powered by his electrifying screen presence and Sreeleela’s sparkle. Director Bhanu serves a full-on fan feast,” said another fan.

However, a few users said that the movie was a disaster and strictly falls into the cliché category.

“Mass Jathara falls squarely into the category of clichéd, formula-driven mass entertainers that offer little in terms of novelty,” a user said.

Another added, “Double disaster mass jathara.”

“MASS JATHARA is exhausting. Sure, it’s slightly better than something like Mr Bachchan, Khiladi and Rama Rao On Duty but is that the bar now?” asked a user.

Mass Jathara: OTT release According to a social media user, Mass Jathara is set to make its OTT debut with Netflix after completing its theatrical run by December.

The user, citing reports, said that the OTT giant acquired the movie's rights for ₹20 crore.

Mass Jathara: Cast Written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Ravi Teja portrays a railway police officer, while Sreeleela plays his love interest in the film.

The supporting cast includes veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, who takes on the role of Ravi Teja's eccentric grandfather.