Mass Jathara OTT release update: Ravi Teja’s action drama expected to be available on Netflix from 27 November

Ravi Teja’s action entertainer Mass Jathara is all set to come out on OTT soon after its theatrical run. Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, the film also features Sreeleela and Naveen Chandra.

According to a FilmiBeat report, Netflix acquired the digital rights for Mass Jathara prior to the film’s theatrical release on 31 October. While no official announcement has been made yet, it is expected to be released on the streaming service on 27 November.

Mixed response in theatres but strong OTT buzz Mass Jathara was released in theatres at the end of October, amid major pre-release hype. The film received mixed reviews and earned an estimated ₹18.63 crore in the domestic market, according to sacnilk.com.

The makers are now looking forward to its OTT release.

Cop vs crime syndicate in Adavivaram The film is about Lakshman Bheri, played by Ravi Teja, a fearless railway sub-inspector known for his aggressive approach. After being transferred to Adavivaram, a region plagued by ‘ganja’ smuggling, Lakshman faces a dangerous criminal network led by KG Reddy (Naveen Chandra).

When he seizes a major smuggling shipment, the rivalry between him and the gang turns into an all-out action war. Along with the chaos, Lakshman falls in love with Tulasi, a college student played by Sreeleela, adding romance to the story.

Ravi Teja delivers a full-fledged mass performance, showcasing energetic action and strong screen presence. On the other hand, Sreeleela is seen in romantic and musical scenes.

Why watch Mass Jathara on OTT? Mass Jathara is for commercial cinema lovers, action enthusiasts and Ravi Teja fans.

Those who missed it in theatres, you look forward to watching it at home on 27 November.

FAQs 1. When will Mass Jathara release on OTT? Mass Jathara is expected to release on 27 November 2025.

2. Which OTT platform will stream Mass Jathara? The film will stream exclusively on Netflix, which secured its digital rights prior to the theatrical release, according to FilmiBeat.