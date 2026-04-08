‘Mass masss massss!’: Shah Rukh Khan hypes Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’, calls it ‘so exciting’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan set social media buzzing after he shared a warm birthday message for Allu Arjun, while also hyping his upcoming film Raaka.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, “Happy Birthday @alluarjun… the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words – Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir.”

The post quickly gained traction, not just for the birthday wish, but for the excitement it generated around the film, marking a rare crossover moment between two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Allu Arjun responds: ‘We hope to win your heart’

Allu Arjun responded with equal warmth, calling the message “very special.”

“Shah Rukh Garu… thank you so much for your wonderful birthday wishes. This is definitely a very special one, sir. We hope to win your heart with what we are trying to do. Thank you for all your love and support. Love and respect,” he wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Director Atlee, who is helming Raaka, also reshared SRK’s message and expressed gratitude, saying he would strive to make him “more proud.”

Atlee reunites with SRK connect after ‘Jawan’

The interaction has added to the buzz, especially given Atlee’s previous collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on the blockbuster Jawan.

The 2023 film marked a major commercial success and reinforced Atlee’s mass entertainer credentials. With Raaka, expectations are naturally sky-high as the filmmaker teams up with Allu Arjun, one of the biggest pan-India stars today.

‘Raaka’ posters spark curiosity The makers unveiled new posters of Raaka on the occasion, revealing Allu Arjun in an intense, almost animalistic avatar. The visuals suggest a darker, high-energy narrative, aligning with Atlee’s signature style of larger-than-life storytelling.

The film is planned as a multilingual release and will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Arabic, signalling its global ambitions. However, the release date is yet to be officially announced.

Atlee calls ‘Raaka’ his most personal film yet

Speaking about the project, Atlee described Raaka as deeply personal.

“Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning,” he said.