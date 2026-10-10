Mastercard cardholders to get exclusive presale access to Weverse Con Festival in Delhi

Mastercard has partnered with HYBE India as the presenting partner for the festival, offering eligible cardholders exclusive ticket presales ahead of general sales.
The first presale is scheduled for 27 October 2026, and will be available exclusively to Mastercard Collection cardholders holding World, World Select, World Elite and World Legend cards. A broader Mastercard presale will run on October 28 and 29, opening access to all Mastercard cardholders globally.
Tickets can be purchased using Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards issued around the world. General ticket sales are due to begin on 30 October.
The Delhi event marks a new stage in the festival’s international expansion. Weverse Con Festival is built around live performances and the communities that form around artists, with the India edition set to bring that format to local audiences. The organisers have not yet announced the full list of performers.
The line-up for Weverse Con Festival India has not yet been announced, leaving fans waiting to find out which K-pop acts will perform in Delhi on March 27–28, 2027. HYBE has said the event will feature international K-pop artists alongside Indian musicians, with special collaboration stages also planned. The company’s roster includes globally recognised acts such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and TWS.
Other acts associated with HYBE include NewJeans, &TEAM and KATSEYE. However, none of these artists should be treated as confirmed performers for the Delhi festival until the organisers release the official line-up.
Damien Woochang Lee, chief executive of HYBE India, said the enthusiasm of the country’s K-pop fans had made India an important next destination for the festival. He said the event would seek to celebrate the culture and connections surrounding fandom, rather than focus on music alone.
Lee also described India as a potential gateway to the wider South Asian region, creating opportunities for artists and fan communities to connect across borders. He said the partnership with Mastercard would give fans additional ways to experience the festival and engage with the performers they admire.
Julie Nestor, Mastercard’s executive vice-president for marketing and communications in Asia Pacific, pointed to India’s growing K-culture fandom as a key part of the festival’s appeal. She said exclusive presale access would give cardholders an earlier chance to be part of the event.
The partnership combines Mastercard’s presence in live entertainment with HYBE’s global music network. For fans, the immediate benefit is a defined early-ticket window, although access during a presale does not guarantee ticket availability.
Further information about the festival and Mastercard’s cardholder offers is expected to be released through Mastercard’s official social media channels.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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