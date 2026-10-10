Mastercard cardholders to get exclusive presale access to Weverse Con Festival in Delhi

Mastercard has partnered with HYBE India as the presenting partner for the festival, offering eligible cardholders exclusive ticket presales ahead of general sales.
The first presale is scheduled for 27 October 2026, and will be available exclusively to Mastercard Collection cardholders holding World, World Select, World Elite and World Legend cards. A broader Mastercard presale will run on October 28 and 29, opening access to all Mastercard cardholders globally.
Tickets can be purchased using Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards issued around the world. General ticket sales are due to begin on 30 October.
The Delhi event marks a new stage in the festival’s international expansion. Weverse Con Festival is built around live performances and the communities that form around artists, with the India edition set to bring that format to local audiences. The organisers have not yet announced the full list of performers.
The line-up for Weverse Con Festival India has not yet been announced, leaving fans waiting to find out which K-pop acts will perform in Delhi on March 27–28, 2027. HYBE has said the event will feature international K-pop artists alongside Indian musicians, with special collaboration stages also planned. The company’s roster includes globally recognised acts such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and TWS.
Other acts associated with HYBE include NewJeans, &TEAM and KATSEYE. However, none of these artists should be treated as confirmed performers for the Delhi festival until the organisers release the official line-up.
Damien Woochang Lee, chief executive of HYBE India, said the enthusiasm of the country’s K-pop fans had made India an important next destination for the festival. He said the event would seek to celebrate the culture and connections surrounding fandom, rather than focus on music alone.
Lee also described India as a potential gateway to the wider South Asian region, creating opportunities for artists and fan communities to connect across borders. He said the partnership with Mastercard would give fans additional ways to experience the festival and engage with the performers they admire.
Julie Nestor, Mastercard’s executive vice-president for marketing and communications in Asia Pacific, pointed to India’s growing K-culture fandom as a key part of the festival’s appeal. She said exclusive presale access would give cardholders an earlier chance to be part of the event.
The partnership combines Mastercard’s presence in live entertainment with HYBE’s global music network. For fans, the immediate benefit is a defined early-ticket window, although access during a presale does not guarantee ticket availability.
Further information about the festival and Mastercard’s cardholder offers is expected to be released through Mastercard’s official social media channels.