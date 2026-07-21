Masters Of The Universe Streaming Release: Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man reboot to stream this week on THIS OTT

Masters of the Universe is set to make its streaming debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22, less than two months after the live-action reboot opened in cinemas and following a disappointing theatrical run.

Nicholas Galitzine's Masters of the Universe set to make streaming debut The film, directed by Travis Knight and starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, will be available to stream globally on Prime Video, according to Amazon’s official announcement.

The release marks a notable distribution decision for the Amazon MGM Studios production, which is skipping a traditional premium video-on-demand window before moving to subscription streaming.

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The film opened in theatres on June 5 and was positioned as a major cinematic revival of the Mattel franchise, which began as a toy line in the 1980s before expanding into animated series, comics and other media. Galitzine plays Prince Adam, who discovers his connection to Eternia and ultimately embraces his identity as He-Man. Jared Leto plays Skeletor, the central antagonist threatening the kingdom.

The cast also includes Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress. The film also features a wider ensemble supporting the story of Adam’s return to Eternia and his battle against Skeletor.

At the box office, however, Masters of the Universe struggled to match the scale of its production. The film opened in North America with approximately $29.3 million for its first weekend and experienced a sharp decline in its second weekend. Its reported worldwide theatrical gross currently stands at about $113 million, against a production budget estimated at roughly $200 million before marketing costs.

The early theatrical performance raised questions about the commercial prospects of a franchise revival built around a property with a strong legacy but a relatively long gap since its previous live-action feature. The 2026 film is the second live-action adaptation of the franchise, following the 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren.

The film’s story follows Adam after he is separated from his royal heritage and later returns to Eternia. According to the official synopsis, the Sword of Power leads him back to his home world, where he finds it devastated under Skeletor’s rule. Adam must reunite with allies including Teela and Duncan before embracing his destiny as He-Man and attempting to save his kingdom.