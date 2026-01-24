Masters of the Universe trailer: Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man revealed in action-packed first look

The first full trailer for the live-action Masters of the Universe film has been released, giving fans their earliest look at the long-awaited cinematic reboot of the classic 1980s franchise.

Masters of The Universe trailer OUT The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on 5 June 2026, with an international rollout planned by Sony Pictures International Releasing.

The teaser, posted on Tuesday, centres on Adam Glenn, otherwise known as Prince Adam/He-Man, played by Nicholas Galitzine. In the opening scenes, Adam is seen stuck in a drab corporate America cubicle, symbolically distant from the legend he is destined to become.

His office nameplate even lists pronouns He/Him, a self-aware nod to both contemporary culture and the character’s iconic name. The mundane life of a Human Resources worker is abruptly interrupted when someone discovers his lost sword, suggesting a return to his warrior roots on another world.

Masters of the Universe takes inspiration from the beloved Mattel toy line of the same name, which debuted in the 1980s and spawned animated series, comic books and a 1987 live-action film.

In this new interpretation, Prince Adam has lived on Earth since childhood after being separated from his home planet, Eternia, and the mystical Sword of Power when he was ten years old. Years later, he must reclaim his legacy and return to Eternia to save it from the tyrannical rule of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

The official synopsis describes how Adam “must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”

The trailer also features glimpses of iconic characters such as Teela (portrayed by Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (played by Idris Elba), as well as other key figures in the lore, including Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie) and the Sorceress (Morena Baccarin). The beloved Battle Cat — also known as Cringer — is showcased, emphasising the crossover between human and fantastical elements that define the franchise. Additional ensemble cast members include James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Sasheer Zamata and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, among others.

Directed by Travis Knight, known for his work on Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings, Masters of the Universe aims to balance faithful nostalgia with contemporary storytelling and visual spectacle. The screenplay credits go to Chris Butler alongside earlier drafts by David Callaham and the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, a mix of writers who have collectively reimagined the property for a modern audience.

More about the release and source material of the film The decision to release the film in cinemas — rather than as a streaming exclusive — reflects Amazon MGM Studios’ confidence in the project’s potential to attract a broad audience. The film’s international distribution by Sony Pictures International Releasing aligns with global marketing plans, including releases in multiple languages and formats such as IMAX and other premium screens. In India, for example, the movie is expected to be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, broadening its appeal across diverse markets.

Reaction to the trailer has been mixed among fans and critics. Some praise the modernised take on Prince Adam’s origin and the impressive visual elements, while others have noted the significant use of computer-generated imagery, particularly in action sequences involving key characters such as Skeletor.

A degree of online controversy has also emerged over seemingly playful details in the trailer, such as the inclusion of pronouns on Adam’s office nameplate, which some commentators have interpreted as cultural signalling. Yet entertainment critics argue that these elements are likely intended as light-hearted nods rather than overt statements.