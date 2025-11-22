Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi movie disappoints fans on opening day

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Bringing back the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi, the fourth instalment of the Mastiii franchise disappointed fans on its opening day. Although the most-awaited trio reunited once again for Mastiii 4 after nine years, Milap Zaveri directorial movie garnered stagnant numbers on November 21.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Amis lacklustre opening, the adult comedy movie minted ₹2.5 crore net at the domestic box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Although Masti and Grand Masti were a success but the third instalment of Masti franchise failed to appease audiences. The Mastiii 4 box office trend indicates that there were not many takers for Great Grand Masti sequel.

Notably, the second instalment of Masti franchise opened to ₹12.5 crore at the Indian box office in 2013 while the third sequel registered ₹2.5 crore opening in 2016. Amid low footfalls, Milap Zaveri helmed movie registered an overall 9.98% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Despite a star-studded cast and a comedic premise, the film failed to replicate the success of earlier instalments. The team hosted a promotional event in Jaipur on its release day.

More about Mastiii 4 Featuring a runtime of 2hours 24 minutes, it is produced by Cine1 Studios, Waveband Productions, Maruti International, M Four Film and Berkeley Media Group. Filmed in England's Sussex, Bedfordshire, West Midlands and Birmingham, the movie centres on three unhappy husbands who plan to leave their boring marriages. The film full of laughter, chaos and a roller coaster ride explores liberation and thrill but comes with a surprising twist as the husbands seek relationships outside their marriages.

Its ensemble cast includes Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Natalia Janoszek, Jeetendra, Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa and Tusshar Kapoor,besides lead actors Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi.