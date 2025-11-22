Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: After a promising start, Riteish Deshmukh starrer drops by 34.9% on second day

Milap Milan Zaveri’s latest comedy film ‘Mastiii 4’ continued its box office run on its second day with early estimates indicating a noticeable drop in collections.

‘Mastiii 4’ Box Office Collection Day 2 After opening with ₹2.75 crore on Friday, the film recorded ₹1.79 crore on Saturday, taking the total to ₹4.54 crore across two days.

While the numbers indicate a decline in performance, industry analysts believe the film is still benefitting from the brand value of the franchise, which has built a loyal audience over the years.

Occupancy Trends on Day 2 The second day saw varying occupancy levels across different time slots, reflecting mixed audience turnout. Morning shows recorded 5.69% occupancy, which rose to 10.17% during the afternoon.

Evening shows saw a marginal slip to 9.97%, while night shows did not record measurable occupancy figures, possibly due to limited or unavailable late-night screenings in several circuits. The trend suggests that although word of mouth may be moderate, the film’s audience traffic is fluctuating rather than consistently growing.

Regional Performance ‘Mastiii 4’ performed unevenly across major Indian cities. Chennai led the chart on Day 2 with an impressive 15.67% occupancy, reinforcing the city’s growing enthusiasm for mainstream Hindi films. Mumbai and Jaipur followed closely with 11.67%, while Hyderabad stood at 11%. The National Capital Region recorded 9% overall occupancy, and Bengaluru trailed at 10.67%.

Some important markets showed weaker response. Kolkata registered 5.67%, Surat only 4%, and Bhopal just 3%. Other mid-performing cities included Pune at 8.67%, Ahmedabad at 7%, Chandigarh at 5.33%, and Lucknow at 8.33%. These mixed numbers indicate that the film is yet to establish a uniform pull across the country.

About ‘Mastiii 4’ Released on November 21, 2025, ‘Mastiii 4’ features Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, reprising their long-running comic characters. The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Maruti International, and Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Being the fourth instalment of the popular Masti series, the movie arrived with reasonable expectations, especially considering the strong recall value of the earlier parts.

About the Franchise The Masti franchise has been a significant name in Hindi comedy cinema for nearly two decades. The first film, Masti, introduced audiences to three friends who, bored with their married lives, set off on a comical adventure filled with misunderstandings, awkward situations, and humour drawn from daily life. Its success was based on its fresh take on adult comedy within mainstream Bollywood.

The sequel, ‘Grand Masti’, heightened the scale considerably and became one of the highest-grossing adult comedies in India at the time. Although opinions were mixed, the film found a strong commercial audience, leading to the third instalment, ‘Great Grand Masti’.

Over time, the series has become identified with a particular comedic style: loud, exaggerated, loaded with situational gags and one-liners, and always centred around the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.