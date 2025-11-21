Mastiii 4 Twitter Review: Riteish-Vivek-Aftab’s Film delivers laughter but….

The much-awaited fourth instalment of the Mastiii franchise has finally released overseas, but early reactions suggest the film has not lived up to expectations. Remember the adult comedy Masti? Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, the original film released in 2004 and went on to build a successful franchise. After Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, the trio has reunited once again for Mastiii 4 after nine years, generating considerable excitement among fans.

In the new film, Riteish, Vivek and Aftab reprise their roles as Amar Saxena, Meet Mehta and Prem Chawla. The cast also includes Elnaaz Norouzi, Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi and Natalia Janoszek. The storyline once again follows three men dissatisfied with their routine married lives who seek relationships outside their marriages.

Overseas response disappoints As the film hit cinemas today, an overseas review now going viral on Twitter has labelled Mastiii 4 a major let-down. The tweet rated the film 1.5 stars, calling it a “Cringefest” and adding, “It’s a Comedy movie without any Fun, Laughter & Entertainment”.

Another fan offered a nostalgic but tempered view, “The energy of old Masti meets a fresh crazy ride in Mastiii 4! Same naughty humour, same unlimited fun… nostalgia + new chaos = PERFECT combo.”

Early reviews suggest that *Masti 4* is set to divide audiences — while some viewers find the adult humour wildly entertaining, others may not connect with it at all. Given the nature of the genre, clearer consensus will emerge as more reactions come in. Only then will it be evident whether the makers have managed to revive the franchise’s signature adult comedy in a fresh and creative way for this fourth installment.

Also Read | 120 Bahadur Twitter review: Internet calls it powerful tribute to real heroes

Box office collection outlook for Masti 4 Despite the brand value, the film has opened to underwhelming advance bookings. Ticket sales began yesterday, but early numbers have been sluggish, with both Masti 4 and its competitor 120 Bahadur unlikely to cross even 10,000 tickets sold by last night.

Adult comedy franchises usually have a clear target audience, especially favouring single-screen centres, but the decline of such theatres has weakened its opening strength. While Masti and Grand Masti enjoyed strong box-office runs, Great Grand Masti failed, and the makers are hoping to revive the franchise’s appeal. However, the buzz has been mild, and pre-release traction has not translated into meaningful advance sales.