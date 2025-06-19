Materialists OTT release: Where to watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal's rom-com?

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal team up for Materialists, the latest film from director Celine Song. The film brings back the romantic comedy era to the big screen. The film was released in the US on 13 June, fans anywhere else have to wait a little bit longer.

Materialists OTT release Materialists will be out for the international audience on 16 August.

Despite the traditional window between a theatrical and OTT release, it seems Materialists won't be out on OTT anytime soon. The film is currently not available on any digital platform.

Going by its distribution arrangements, the film won't debut on Netflix, as per multiple reports.

Materialists is backed by A24, the studio that recently signed a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, making Max (formerly HBO Max) the main streaming home for A24’s upcoming releases.

Reportedly, the Dakota Johnson-film will opt for Max for its digital release.

While makers are yet to confirm details about the film's OTT release, it is likely to debut on the platform under the "Pay-1" window agreement between A24 and Warner Bros Discovery, reported Economic Times.

Under these kinds of deals, movies typically start streaming after they finish their time in a theatrical run. They are released for digital purchase or rental service.

Materialists OTT release estimates The recent A24 film, Babygirl, followed the same strategy and began streaming on Max for almost four months after it hit theatres. If Materialists follows a similar schedule, it could be available to buy or rent online by July 2025 reportedly. Similarly, the film can be streamed online on Max around October 2025, as per the report.

However, these timelines are just estimates and may change depending on the film's box office performance.

If you're planning to stream Materialists when it releases on OTT, Max offers subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month with ads, or $16.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Max is also included in Disney+ bundles, which combine Hulu and Max.

Materialists Set in New York City, Materialists follows the story of a love triangle between three people, played by Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. Playing a matchmaker, Dakota is caught between her ex and her ideal match.

The film also stars Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg.