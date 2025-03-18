Materialists trailer: On Tuesday, A24 dropped the much-awaited trailer of Materialists. Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the film is a follow-up of Celine Song's Oscar-nominated film Past Lives.

Materialists trailer Set in New York City, Materialists follows the story of an ambitious City matchmaker Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson who is ready to stop strangers on the street to see if she can find their match. She deals with clients of all sorts, asking for partners with requirements like-- “nothing over 20 BMI,” “more grow", and even those who are just "trying to settle.”

As Lucy finally concludes her ninth wedding with her matchmaking skills, she remains confused about her own love story. Going by the trailer, she is caught in a love triangle between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

In Materialists, Chris Evans plays Dakota Johnson's imperfect ex-lover while Pedro Pascal is her ideal match. While her ex who is waiter, remembers her drink, her ideal match owns a $12 million apartment.

As things become even more complicated with time, Dakota as Lucy says, “I don’t think I’m very good at my job, anymore.” She also reflects people get married “because they’re lonely, and because they’re hopeful.”

Know about Materialists: Cast and cew Besides Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the film also stars Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg.

The film is backed by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, and David Hinojosa of 2AM.

While A24 will be overseeing the film's release in the US, Sony Pictures will handle the international rights of the film.

When will Materialists release? Materialists will materialise in theaters on June 13, 2025, in the US.