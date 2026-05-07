Matka King renewed: Prime Video confirms second season of Vijay Varma crime drama

Amazon Prime Video has officially renewed its Hindi period crime drama Matka King for a second season, handing a quick vote of confidence to the Vijay Varma-led series after a strong debut run that saw it perform well across India and overseas markets.
The renewal comes less than a month after the show premiered on 17 April, marking one of Prime Video India’s fastest renewals this year and underlining the streamer’s growing focus on large-scale original crime dramas.
According to reports, Matka King became Prime Video’s most-watched new scripted Indian series in two years and reached the top spot in 17 territories during its opening week, with strong traction in several international markets.
Set in 1960s Bombay, the series follows Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a modest cotton trader who rises through the city’s shadowy gambling underworld to build an illegal betting empire. The story draws from the history of the matka gambling phenomenon that reshaped sections of Mumbai’s underground economy during the period. The show also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar and Gulshan Grover.
The series was created by filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and has been positioned as one of Prime Video India’s marquee Hindi originals for 2026. It was first unveiled as part of the platform’s expansive annual content slate, which also included new and returning titles such as Farzi Season 2 and Panchayat Season 5.
While Prime Video has not yet confirmed a release window for the second instalment, the streamer announced the renewal with a new poster featuring Varma’s Brij Bhatti, signalling that production plans are already moving ahead.
The first season drew mixed critical reviews but found a sizeable audience, with many praising Varma’s restrained performance and the show’s gritty recreation of old Bombay. Critics were more divided over its pacing and execution, though audience response appears to have outweighed concerns around narrative consistency.
The announcement also comes as Prime Video consolidates its India streaming strategy following its broader integration moves in the market. With Matka King securing another outing, Prime Video is betting that Brij Bhatti’s rise through Bombay’s gambling underworld still has more cards to play.