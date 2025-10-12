Matlock season 2: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know about Kathy Bates' hit legal drama

Matlock has returned to the screens for season 2. Amid the fans anticipating the new episodes, Kathy Bates has stepped into the shoes of her popular character and is back on the case. Ahead of the big premiere today (October 12), the makers of the show dropped a “sneak peek” episode, which set the mood for the new season.

The series, which is ongoing on CBS, was picked up for the second season in October 2024, just weeks after the first season premiered, and revolved around a widowed former attorney who talks herself into the prestigious law firm of New York.

Release date, cast, and plot of Matlock season 2 While season 2 of the show premiered on CBS today, the network hasn’t yet confirmed the number of episodes to be released. As for the schedule, the series is expected to fit into its regular Thursday night slot in the coming weeks. Hence, the second episode of Matlock will hit the screens on October 16.

As for the plot of the new season, People Magazine reported that the show will pick up from the season 1 cliffhanger, with the official synopsis of the first episode reading, "Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.”

Meanwhile, for the cast of the show’s new season, the audiences will witness Skype P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Sam Anderson, and Aaron Harris reprising their respective roles. Del Rio, who played the character of Billy Martinez, has been left out of the script, as mentioned by a close source to USA Today.

Matlock season 2 streaming details The first episode of Matlock season 2 was out on CBS at 8:30 PM E.T. Simultaneously, the episode was also released on Paramount+ Premium. As for the non-premium subscribers, the episodes will be available to stream the next day. Unlike the premiere, the second episode of the hit show will be released on the network at 9:00 PM E.T., and the future episodes, which will be out every Thursday, will follow the same schedule.

Previously, dropping hints about what can be expected from the upcoming episodes, the executive producer, Jennie Snyder Urman, revealed to People that the fans are in for surprises about "who gets read into the truth and when" regarding Matlock’s identity.

She added that though the end of the first season was satisfying, much more of the story is yet to be told in season 2. Matlock season 1 can be streamed on Paramount+.

