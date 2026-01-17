Matt Damon says being 'canceled' can follow a person 'to the grave'

Los Angeles [US], January 17 (ANI): Actor Matt Damon has shared his views on cancel culture in Hollywood, stating that being publicly "cancelled" can have long-lasting consequences that follow a person for life, according to Variety.

Damon, who appeared alongside Ben Affleck on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast during promotions for their upcoming Netflix film 'The Rip', reflected on how public backlash can be unending.

"In perpetuity," Damon replied about the forever nature of cancel culture. "Because I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say, 'I paid my debt. Like, we're done. Like, can we be done?' The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends. And it's the first thing that... you know, it just will follow you to the grave," he said, according to Variety.

The Oscar-nominated actor further noted that individuals who have faced public shaming may have preferred serving a jail sentence instead, highlighting the seemingly endless nature of online condemnation.

Damon also revisited the controversy he faced in 2021 following remarks made during an interview with The Sunday Times, where he said he had stopped using a derogatory term after a conversation with his daughter. The comments drew online criticism, prompting Damon to issue a clarification stating that he does not use slurs and has never done so in his personal life.

In his statement at the time, Damon said the discussion with his daughter helped reinforce his understanding of why such language is harmful, particularly to the LGBTQ community. He emphasised that eradicating prejudice requires active efforts toward justice and expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ community.