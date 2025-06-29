Matt Reeves announces completion of The Batman Part II script as DC fans await return of the Dark Knight

DC fans have reason to celebrate as writer-director Matt Reeves has officially confirmed that the long-awaited script for ‘The Batman’ sequel is finally complete.

After multiple delays and mounting fan frustration, Reeves took to Instagram on Friday to share a blurred photo of the screenplay’s title page, which bore a prominent Batman logo. He captioned the post with “Partners in Crime (Fighters) (sic),” tagging co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

The completed script marks the first major update on ‘The Batman Part II’ since its announcement in April 2022. The sequel to the 2022 box office hit starring Robert Pattinson — which grossed over $772 million worldwide — is now set to release on October 1, 2027, a full five and a half years after the original film’s debut.

The confirmation comes just weeks before the launch of the new DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, which will officially begin with the release of ‘Superman’. Gunn himself recently weighed in on the discourse surrounding the delays to Reeves’ project.

When James Gunn Defended Matt Reeves Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn defended the creative process: “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it... You like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

Gunn stressed that the film would only move forward when Reeves felt confident in the script: “Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay.”

While few details are known about the plot or returning cast, the confirmation of a finished script has reinvigorated anticipation among fans, who had grown anxious amid uncertainty surrounding DC’s shifting film slate.