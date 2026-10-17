Matt Reeves-Soderbergh shake-up on The Batman Part II brings back memories of Zack Snyder's DC exit

Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to oversee the final weeks of filming on Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II while the director deals with a family matter. The arrangement has revived memories of Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League in 2017, although Reeves has confirmed he is not leaving the sequel.

Steven Soderbergh has taken over remaining principal photography for The Batman II A change behind the camera on The Batman Part II has brought back memories of one of DC’s most controversial filmmaking episodes.

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Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to oversee the final weeks of principal photography while Matt Reeves takes time away to deal with an ongoing family matter, prompting comparisons with Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League in 2017.

The circumstances, however, are different. Reeves has made it clear that he is not leaving the Batman sequel, and DC Studios has backed the temporary arrangement as a way to complete filming while preserving his creative vision.

According to Variety, Soderbergh approached Reeves with an offer to help finish the shoot. The production had been temporarily paused in early October after Reeves stepped away. Now, the two filmmakers will work closely with the cast and crew to ensure the remaining footage fits the material already filmed.

“Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II,” Reeves wrote on social media on 15 October, thanking Soderbergh for coming to his aid during a difficult period.

Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Traffic and Ocean’s Eleven, said he admired Reeves’ work on the 2022 film The Batman.

His stated goal is to produce footage that integrates seamlessly with what has already been shot, allowing Reeves to complete the film.

Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League exit still matters The comparison stems from what happened during the production of Justice League. In 2017, Snyder stepped away from the superhero film following the death of his daughter, Autumn.

Joss Whedon was subsequently brought in to oversee the remaining work, including additional filming and changes to the theatrical version.

The finished film differed substantially from Snyder’s original approach, fuelling years of debate among fans about studio interference and creative control. The controversy eventually led to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max in 2021, offering viewers a longer version closer to the filmmaker’s original vision.

The episode became a defining moment in Warner Bros’ DC film history. Consequently, any change involving a director on a major superhero production is likely to attract scrutiny, even when the circumstances are unrelated.

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There is no indication that Reeves’ situation involves a creative dispute. Warner Bros and DC Studios have described his absence as the result of a family matter, while Soderbergh’s involvement is intended to help complete production rather than replace him permanently.

What happens to The Batman Part II now? Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne, alongside Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are among the sequel’s new additions.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 February, 2028, following several release-date changes. Whether the latest production interruption will affect that schedule remains unclear.

For now, the distinction is important: Soderbergh is helping finish the shoot, while Reeves remains the director and is expected to oversee post-production.