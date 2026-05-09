Matt Reeves unveils snowy first look at ‘The Batman: Part 2’

Director Matt Reeves has shared what appears to be the first official production tease for The Batman: Part 2, posting a cryptic image of the Batmobile in a snowy setting and confirming fresh movement on the long-awaited sequel to 2022’s The Batman.

Matt Reeves drops first look from The Batman 2 Reeves posted the image on X on Thursday with the caption “#SnowTires 🦇”, offering fans their earliest visual hint at the atmosphere and setting of the next chapter in his darker, noir-driven Gotham universe. While the image itself offers limited detail, it clearly shows the Batmobile during what appears to be a camera test in wintry conditions, strongly suggesting the sequel will unfold during winter.

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Reeves later clarified that the images were from testing rather than principal photography, though production is expected to begin soon.

The reveal marks a significant update for a project that has faced repeated delays since it was first announced following the success of the original film. Warner Bros currently has The Batman: Part 2 scheduled for theatrical release on 1 October 2027, more than five years after the first instalment introduced Robert Pattinson’s younger and emotionally fractured version of Bruce Wayne.

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More about The Batman Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne, with several major cast members reprising their roles. Colin Farrell will return as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, following the expansion of his character through HBO’s spin-off series The Penguin. Jeffrey Wright is expected back as Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will once again portray Alfred Pennyworth.

Barry Keoghan, whose brief but memorable appearance as the Joker in the first film sparked intense speculation, is also widely expected to return.

The sequel has also expanded its ensemble with several notable additions. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast as Gilda Dent, the wife of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent.

Also Read | Sebastian Stan confirmed as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II. Fans react

Sebastian Stan has also joined the project and is set to portray Harvey Dent himself, while Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance is believed to be playing Charles Dent, Harvey’s father. The additions suggest Reeves may be building towards a more layered exploration of Gotham’s legal and political institutions, though plot specifics remain under wraps.

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The original The Batman, released in 2022, followed Bruce Wayne in only his second year as Gotham’s vigilante protector. The story centred on his pursuit of the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, whose murders of Gotham’s elite exposed deep-rooted corruption across the city. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning approximately $772 million worldwide against a production budget estimated between $185 million and $200 million, making it one of the year’s highest-grossing releases.