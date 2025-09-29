Matthew Lillard 'nervous' for fans to watch Scream 7

Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Actor and director Matthew Lillard has talked about the upcoming slasher film, 'Scream 7', reported People.

The film is directed by Kevin Williamson and written by Guy Busick, from a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick. It is a sequel to Scream VI (2023) and the seventh instalment in the Scream film series. The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette, reprising their roles from previous films, along with Isabel May and Joel McHale.

"I'm thrilled to be back," Lillard said

"I'm nervous, because at this point in my life, the only thing I can do is sort of ruin how people consider Stu," the actor said about his character, reported People.

"Especially if I come back and I suck or I was lame," continued Lillard while discussing his recent ad from Exact Sciences' Cologuard test, which encourages people to get screened for colon cancer.

While the 55-year-old will be joined by fellow original cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and others, Lillard was still "nervous" about the seventh instalment of the franchise, reported People.

"I haven't seen the movie yet," he said. "I don't know if it works, but it's a risk. And it's a risk that I was excited to take."

"At the same time, I'm nervous to see the outcome. I hope people like it," Lillard added, as quoted by People.

As for how he plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Scream? Lillard -- who is revealed to be one of the killers behind the Ghostface mask at the end of the 1996 film -- said he doesn't have any special plans.

Lillard previously expressed hope that the long-awaited sequel would live up to expectations during a September 14 appearance at Silver Scream Con in Worcester, Mass.

"The movie's fantastic, and I'm really excited for people to see it," he said of Scream 7, directed by the franchise's creator Kevin Williamson. "It's not gonna ruin the franchise, that's the good news," reported People.