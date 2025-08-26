Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser to feature in Nic Pizzolatto series

Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser will be seen together in Nic Pizzolatto's new series.

As per Variety, the project is currently in development at Netflix. However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement yet.

The series marks another reunion for McConaughey and Pizzolatto, following their highly successful collaboration on the first season of "True Detective" at HBO. The pair were also meant to re-team on the FX project "Redeemer," though that series ultimately did not move forward.

Most recently, it was reported that McConaughey would star in a movie based on Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins' "Mike Hammer" books with a script by Pizzolatto.

It is also the latest "True Detective" reunion in TV for McConaughey, who is set to star alongside his Season 1 co-star Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV comedy "Brothers." That show is inspired by the pair's real friendship and recently completed filming, Variety reported.

Hauser is best known for playing Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount series "Yellowstone." Hauser and his co-star, Kelly Reilly, are set to star in a spinoff series that recently added Oscar nominee Annette Bening to its cast.