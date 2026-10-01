Matthew Perry docu-series on Netflix: 5 things to know about the upcoming tribute

Almost three years after the sudden and tragic passing of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, Netflix has announced a three-part documentary series titled The One About Matthew Perry, offering his fans and audiences an unprecedented look into his complex life and enduring legacy.

Advertisement

Netflix Tudum said it offers a deeply personal exploration of the man who brought Chandler Bing to life on screen, noting that it will serve as a raw record of a life lived in full

Also Read | Matthew Perry ketamine death case: Drug counselor gets two years prison term

Here are five key things to know about the upcoming tribute docu-series before it drops on the streaming platform:

1. A late October release date tied to a poignant anniversary Netflix has officially scheduled the global premiere of The One About Matthew Perry for 27 October 2026.

The release is timed precisely one day before the third anniversary of the actor's untimely death on 28 October 2023, following an accidental overdose at age 54.

The three-part docu-series, Netflix Tudum said, shows that the real-life Perry was just as outspoken about the pain behind the laughter, which stemmed from the battle with addiction he endured for much of his life.

Advertisement

“The world mourned not only a comedic icon but an advocate whose candour about his illness had become a legacy of its own,” Tudum wrote.

2. Never-before-seen family archives and private footage While Perry lived much of his adult life in the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight, the docu-series promises a deeply intimate look at his private world away from the cameras.

His family has generously opened their personal, private archives for the production, providing the filmmakers with exclusive and unprecedented access, Tudum reported.

The documentary will feature unreleased photographs and home video footage that no one outside his immediate inner circle has ever seen.

3. The first public interview with his sister, Mia Perry Bowick A central pillar of the documentary's narrative is the involvement of Perry’s close family and friends, who offer intimate testimonies about the generous, funny, and larger-than-life person they knew behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Most notably, the series will feature the first interview with his younger sister, Mia Perry Bowick, since his passing, according to a report by Tudum. She grew up with him in Los Angeles and became a licensed psychotherapist, partly to understand his addiction.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” she told Tudum.

Bowick said Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. “I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Advertisement

4. An unfiltered look at his $7 million battle for sobriety Perry was always remarkably candid about his severe, decades-long battles with substance abuse, having previously revealed he attended rehab at least 15 times.

The documentary explores how his intense early ambitions for fame—which he famously prayed for—could not fix the deep emptiness and loneliness he felt inside once he achieved it.

In a striking revelation, Perry spent approximately $7 million over the course of his life desperately trying to get sober “He spent $7 million trying to get sober. That's how seriously he took his disease,” said Bowick in the trailer.

Watch the official trailer here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Matthew Perry was 'desperately' seeking relief in final months

5. Helmed by an acclaimed, Emmy-winning director The documentary project is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, known for tackling sensitive and complex subjects.

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” Robertson, whose previous documentary work includes the high-profile investigative series Quiet on Set, told Tudum.

“Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone,” she said. “He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction.”

Robertson said the series is aimed to “let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.