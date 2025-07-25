Matty Healy’s mom Denise Welch opens up on his romance with Taylor Swift: ‘It was tricky’

Matty Healy’s mother, British TV icon Denise Welch, is not hiding her feelings about her son’s whirlwind 2023 romance with Taylor Swift or her Grammy-winning breakup album which seemingly followed. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 24, Welch addressed Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans widely believed was inspired in part by her brief relationship with The 1975 frontman, said an E!Online report.

When asked how she felt about the album, Welch replied with a pointed jab saying that she was glad she “lost the role of being her mother-in-law”. Her comment, according to the report, drew gasps from the studio audience and she swiftly offered clarification, “Not that I have anything against her at all; it was just tricky.”

Denise Welch comments on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Welch, according to a People report, expressed frustration over the one-sided nature of the public celebrity breakups. Speaking further, she said, “You are not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.”

In spite of the veiled critique, she said that her son Matty (36) took the situation in stride and added, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.”

Taylor Swift’s album about Matty Healy? According to People report, Swift’s TTPD included several tracks believed to reference Healy, including Fresh Out the Slammer, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Fans speculated that their relationship, which began shortly after Swift’s split from actor Joe Alwyn, was far deeper than initially believed.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s present romances Since their split in June 2023, both Swift and Healy have gone their separate ways; Healy is now engaged to model and singer Gabriella ‘Gabbriette’ Bechtel and Welch gave her full approval. She said that Matty was very happy with “his amazing fiancée Gabriella” who is gorgeous and added, “We have moved on.”

Meanwhile, Swift, 35, is in a high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Their romance which began in late 2023 has become the internet’s favorite love story.

FAQs Q: Who is Matt Healy's mother? A: Matty Healy’s mother is Denise Welch, a British actress known for Coronation Street and a co-host of Loose Women.

Q: When did Matty Healy's addiction start? A: Healy has publicly discussed his struggles with heroin addiction, which escalated during the height of his band’s fame in the mid-2010s. He sought treatment in 2018.