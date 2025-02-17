Max OTT release: Kiccha Sudeep’s Kannada movie starts streaming online; here’s where you can catch it

The action thriller Max, featuring Kiccha Sudeep, debuted online on February 15. The film has performed well at the box office but is only available in regional languages.

Updated17 Feb 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Max earned ₹57.3 crore (gross) at the Indian box office(X)

Kiccha Sudeep starrer Kannada action thriller Max, which hit the big screen on Christmas, December 25, received a positive response from both the audience and the critics.

Ever since, fans have patiently waited for the digital streaming of Max, Vijay Karthikeyaa's directorial debut. After months of anticipation and speculation, the film has finally made its OTT debut.

Here is where you can watch Max:

Max began streaming on ZEE5 on February 15.

The OTT platform announced the news on X: “The Mass MAX announcement is here. Gear up for the electrifying #Max premieres on February 15th at 7:30 PM!”

According to a OneIndia report, Zee5 chose 7:30 pm as its time of OTT release because that was when the action-packed thriller was scheduled to premiere on TV on Zee Kannada.

However, the movie is only available in regional languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. There is no update on when the Hindi-dubbed version of the movie will be released on OTT.

Max Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Max earned 57.3 crore (gross) at the Indian box office, while its net earnings stood at 48.58 crore.

The movie Max was not released in Hindi in theatres.

Max: Plot

Max the movie centres around Kiccha Sudeep, who portrays a formidable and charismatic police officer. After being mysteriously suspended, the protagonist, Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, also known as Max, finds himself in deep trouble when the local minister's sons, Michael and Veera, die under suspicious circumstances inside his police station.

To cover up the incident, Max manipulates the commissioner and, with the help of his loyal team, attempts to dispose of the bodies.

As tensions rise, the second half of the film shifts into high gear, following Max and his team as they take on and eliminate the minister’s men in a gripping showdown.

