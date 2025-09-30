'May not bother foreign language film releases': Producers Guild India President on Donald Trumps 100% tariff on non-US made films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): In response to the US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of imposing a 100% tariff on the movies made outside the United States, Shibasish Sarkar, the President of Producers Guild of India, shared his interpretation of the order.

Shibasish Sarkar believes that Donald Trump's new tariff imposition on movie production can be a move attempted by the US government to "safeguard local jobs and investment."

In a statement sent to ANI, Shibasish Shankar said that Trump's statement "addresses Hollywood production," which is taking place outside the USA.

"My interpretation of Trump's statement on the face of it is more to address the Hollywood production, which is currently happening outside the USA. We will wait till we see more material to read ( circular/ executive order). Currently, he is focused on bringing Hollywood production back to the USA, which has currently shifted to Canada / Spain / South Korea, etc," said Shibasish Sarkar.

The President of the Producers Guild of India says that "foreign language" films releasing in America may not be bothered by Trump's latest tariffs on movies.

"His intention is more to safeguard local jobs and investment. May not be bothered for foreign language films releasing in the USA. However, from his comment on Truth Social, it's unclear. So we will like to read the exact executive orders to comment on its intention," said Shibasish Sarkar.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, claiming that America's film industry had been "stolen" by overseas players.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"

