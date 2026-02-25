Mayank Pawar cause of death: Splitsvilla 7 fame star dies at 37; last Instagram post goes viral

Mayank Pawar, social media personality and fitness trainer who is best known for his stint in the reality show Splitsvilla Season 7, passed away. The news of Pawar's death was officially confirmed on his Instagram account. Pawar had celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this year on January 1.

Mayank Pawar dies at 37 A prayer meet for Mayank Pawar will take place on Wednesday at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

The news of his death has left fans and netizens shocked.

Mayank Pawar's death cause In the last post shared on his Instagram account, Mayak Pawar's death was announced. As per the post, he passed away on February 23. However, the cause of his death wasn't revealed in the post.

The post read: “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Check post:

Who was Mayank Pawar Mayank Pawar rose to fame after starring in Splitsvilla Season 7. In the season, he was widely appreciated for his calm nature and determination during tasks. His composed personality earned him love from fellow contestants. Although he didn't win the show, Pawar's elimination became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone was seen visibly emotional during his elimination. She hugged him as he exited the villa, while co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him.

Besides Splitsvilla, Pawar was also popular in the fitness world. A professional bodybuilder and trainer, he is said to be a winner of the Mr India title six times. Reports describe him as the winner of Mr Asia title who also promoted disciplined training and healthy lifestyles on social media.

He also ran fitness programmes and reportedly trained individuals, helping them with body transformation and competition preparation.

Internet reacts to Mayank Pawar's death Meanwhile, Mayank Pawar's death has left fans shocked. Reacting to the news, a user wrote in the comments, “Few days back I was watching his Splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire Splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including Sunny Leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace.”

“We have lost a real gems... Brother you will always remain in our heart,” added another.

One more said, “Very saddened to hear about Mayank’s passing. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a wonderful soul, and I’ll always cherish the amazing moments we shared during the show Splitsvilla 7. Rest in peace, brother.”

Someone else commented, "If a person who maintained such good health is passing away at his peak age, then what will happen to everyone else?”