Subscribe

Mayank Pawar cause of death: Splitsvilla 7 fame star dies at 37; last Instagram post goes viral

Mayank Pawar was best known for starring in Splitsvilla 7. He was also the six-time title holder of Mr India and winner of the Mr Asia title. His funeral will be held at Wednesday.

Sneha Biswas
Updated25 Feb 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Mayank Pawar's prayer meet to take place on 25 February.
Mayank Pawar's prayer meet to take place on 25 February.
AI Quick Read

Mayank Pawar, social media personality and fitness trainer who is best known for his stint in the reality show Splitsvilla Season 7, passed away. The news of Pawar's death was officially confirmed on his Instagram account. Pawar had celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this year on January 1.

Mayank Pawar dies at 37

A prayer meet for Mayank Pawar will take place on Wednesday at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

The news of his death has left fans and netizens shocked.

Advertisement

Mayank Pawar's death cause

In the last post shared on his Instagram account, Mayak Pawar's death was announced. As per the post, he passed away on February 23. However, the cause of his death wasn't revealed in the post.

Also Read | Who was Mayank Pawar? Remembering the Splitsvilla star who died at 37

The post read: “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Check post:

Who was Mayank Pawar

Mayank Pawar rose to fame after starring in Splitsvilla Season 7. In the season, he was widely appreciated for his calm nature and determination during tasks. His composed personality earned him love from fellow contestants. Although he didn't win the show, Pawar's elimination became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone was seen visibly emotional during his elimination. She hugged him as he exited the villa, while co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him.

Advertisement

Besides Splitsvilla, Pawar was also popular in the fitness world. A professional bodybuilder and trainer, he is said to be a winner of the Mr India title six times. Reports describe him as the winner of Mr Asia title who also promoted disciplined training and healthy lifestyles on social media.

He also ran fitness programmes and reportedly trained individuals, helping them with body transformation and competition preparation.

Internet reacts to Mayank Pawar's death

Meanwhile, Mayank Pawar's death has left fans shocked. Reacting to the news, a user wrote in the comments, “Few days back I was watching his Splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire Splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including Sunny Leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace.”

Advertisement

“We have lost a real gems... Brother you will always remain in our heart,” added another.

One more said, “Very saddened to hear about Mayank’s passing. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a wonderful soul, and I’ll always cherish the amazing moments we shared during the show Splitsvilla 7. Rest in peace, brother.”

Someone else commented, "If a person who maintained such good health is passing away at his peak age, then what will happen to everyone else?”

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMayank Pawar cause of death: Splitsvilla 7 fame star dies at 37; last Instagram post goes viral
Read Next Story