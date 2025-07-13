Mayasabha OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s political drama web series online

Mayasabha OTT release date: Mayasabha, the high-octane Telugu political drama, is all set for its OTT debut.

Headlined by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the web series has already generated a lot of buzz on social media for its intense premise, compelling cast, and bold political parallels.

Mayasabha OTT release date: When and where to watch? Mayasabha finally has an official release date. The highly anticipated web series will be available online on streaming platform SonyLIV from 7 August 2025.

In an official announcement, the OTT platform shared the teaser for Mayasabha and wrote on X: “A Story of Two Great Friends, Turned into Political Rivals, that became Story of the State…Mayasabha Streaming on Sony LIV from 7th Aug.”

Mayasabha OTT release date: Plot Set against the volatile political backdrop of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha unfolds the gripping tale of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal. At its heart are Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and MS Rami Reddy—two charismatic leaders whose friendship begins as a powerful alliance but soon spirals into a bitter rivalry that reshapes the state’s political future.

Whispers in the industry suggest the series is heavily inspired by the legendary political tug-of-war between former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. While the creators have remained tight-lipped about any real-life parallels, the narrative and character arcs bear a striking resemblance to these iconic figures.

Mayasabha OTT release date: Cast Other than Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, Mayasabha boasts a robust ensemble cast that includes Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Shatru.

The web series is directed by Deva Katta, an acclaimed filmmaker known for films like Prasthanam and Autonagar Surya. Mayasabha marks Katta's OTT debut.