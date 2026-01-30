Mayasabha review: Did Tumbbad director outdo himself or is Jaaved Jaaferi movie 'dressed up to go nowhere'? X reacts

'Mayasabha – The hall of Illusion' featuring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role has already hit the big screens, and movie buffs wasted no time in watching it. While many netizens hailed Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve's latest creation as a ‘cinematic masterpiece,’ several others gave a mixed response. One X user claimed the movie is “all dressed up with nowhere to go.”

Besides Jaaferi, the movie also stars Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle in pivotal roles.

Mayasabha movie review- What netizens said Social media has been flooded with viewers across the nation weighing in on what they thought about the Mayasabha movie.

Advertisement

One X user posted: “Mayasabha has been watched.. Another masterpiece by Rahi Anil Barve, a cautionary tale about guilt, greed and gold! Jaaved Jaaferi bhai holds the film together and how!”

Describing it as “terrific” in a one-worded review, another netizen claimed that “Mayasabha is a gripping psychological drama that swaps spectacle for soul-stirring performances. A slow-burn descent into greed and illusion. Not for everyone, but a must-watch if you love character-driven tension.”

Advertisement

Jaaved Jaaferi's acting earns praise While there have been negative reviews about Mayasabha, one aspect that viewers hailed is Jaaved Jaaferi's acting prowess.

“Rahi Anil Barve’s Mayasabha is equal parts fascinating and frustrating. Javed Jaffery is beautiful though,” wrote one user.

“Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve's latest, MAYASABHA, is both inventive and perplexing. Despite a great Jaaved Jaaferi, the film is all dressed up with nowhere to go,” said another netizen.

Mayasabha movie Produced by Zirkon Films, the Mayasabha movie is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment, led by Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhiringi.

Ahead of the movie's release, a press release mentioned that the Jaaved Jaffery starrer “offers a gripping and introspective exploration of human relationships and the illusions that shape human lives,” reported PTI.

Earlier this month, Barve had said the response to the film has been encouraging.

Advertisement

"The audience response so far has been extremely encouraging. Festivals like the Third Asian Film Festival and PIFF provide an ideal platform for a film like 'Mayasabha' to connect with discerning viewers. With the theatrical release on 30th January, we are excited to take the film to a much wider audience," he said in a statement.