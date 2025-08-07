Mayasabha Twitter review: Deva Katta’s gripping political drama strikes a chord

Premiering on August 7, Mayasabha is a gripping Telugu political thriller that highlights the rivalry between Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and Ms Rami Reddy. It has received acclaim for its storytelling and character depth while drawing comparisons to notable Andhra politicians, quickly trending online.

Anjali Thakur
Updated7 Aug 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Headlined by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the show opens with a disclaimer claiming no resemblance to real-life personalities
Headlined by Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, the show opens with a disclaimer claiming no resemblance to real-life personalities(X)

Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, which premiered on SonyLIV on August 7, is already making waves online. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, the Telugu political thriller has earned praise for its gripping narrative, layered characters and compelling performances.

Set in the politically charged landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series traces the journey of two powerful leaders: Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and Ms Rami Reddy, as their friendship slowly turns into a fierce political rivalry. Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao lead the cast, with the show delving into themes of power, ambition and betrayal.

Though Mayasabha opens with a disclaimer denying any resemblance to real-life figures, viewers have drawn parallels with major Andhra politicians like N T Rama Rao, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and N Chandrababu Naidu.

Twitter review

Soon after its debut, the series began trending on X, with viewers praising its intense storytelling and bold writing.

Filmmaker Pavan Sadineni called Mayasabha “easily one of the best political dramas,” applauding its unapologetically honest approach.

“Brilliantly crafted! As a fictional story, it works to the core… Kudos to Deva Katta for his impeccable direction & writing. Take a bow!”

Another viewer wrote, “Just finished watching Mayasabha. Missed your writing all these days @devakatta. Backed by fiery performances from Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao & others. Brilliant writing, screenplay — must watch.”

Some viewers also described the show as a “nuanced peek into the political evolution of a state,” calling it a must-watch for Telugu audiences.

While a few noted that the narrative dips in pace during the middle episodes, they also highlighted how the performances and high-stakes moments bring it back on track.

“It kicks off with a bang… and gets better towards the end,” one user wrote.

“Just completed Mayasabha. Every character has been given importance. I especially liked the portrayal of CBN and YSR. Both gave life to those characters,” a user reviewed.

