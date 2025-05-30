'Maybe scaring us a little bit more': Director Joseph Kosinski on if he selected Tom Cruise over Brad Pitt in film F1

Washington DC [US], May 30 (ANI): Director Joseph Kosinski recently opened up about the casting of actor Brad Pitt in his upcoming racing drama movie 'F1' rather than Tom Cruise, with whom he has collaborated in superhit films like 'Oblivion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Advertisement

A question was recently posed by GQ magazine, as quoted by Variety, to director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who started developing the Pitt-starring racing movie while they were in post-production on Cruise's 1.4 billion USD-grossing blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

The director said that Cruise is a little more "scaring" than Brad Pitt when it comes to shooting stunt scenes in the movie.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more," said Joseph Kosinski as quoted by Variety.

Kosinski recruited several crew members to make the jump with him and Bruckheimer from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "F1," many of whom were well accustomed to working with Cruise on various "Mission: Impossible" movies

Advertisement

Graham Kelly, an action-vehicle supervisor, agreed with Kosinski's casting assessment. He recalled his experience with Tom Cruise and said that it was "stressful" for him as he used to build the cars for stunts.

When comparing Tom Cruise to Brad Pitt, Kelly said that the 'Fight Club' actor is well aware of his abilities and often backs out of the stunts he believes he cannot do.

"We'd have had a crash," Kelly quipped about Cruise starring in "F1" over Pitt.

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I've done loads of 'Mission: Impossibles' with Tom and it's the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he'd be the first to say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to do that,'" said Kelly as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, before 'Top Gun: Maverick,' the director was actually developing his own version of 'Ford v Ferrari' with Cruise and Pitt attached to star. Both actors wanted to do their own driving in the movie, but the budget Kosinski proposed to the studio was too high for the project to move forward. James Mangold ended up directing "Ford v Ferrari" with Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Cruise is currently in theatres with 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' which debuted o $200 million globally to set a new box office opening record for the actor's 29-year-old franchise, reported Variety.