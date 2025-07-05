THIS Bollywood actress quit films after working with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and Mahesh Babu, joined Google

90s and early 200s saw an influx of actors in Bollywood. While some rose to fame, touched incredible heights, others simply left despite making a mark. One such name is this 90s actress who left her IIT opportunity to join the film industry. However, years later, she silently left films and joined the corporate world.

90s actress who left Bollywood, joined corporate It is actress Mayoori Kango.

Mayoori Kango is best known as the Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi girl.

Mayoori Kango's career Mayuri began her acting career with the critically acclaimed film Naseem in 1995, but true recognition came with Papa Kehte Hain (1996) and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999).

Despite appearing in around 16 films, she was reportedly a part of many other projects which never saw a theatrical release.

She starred in films like Betabi (1997) with Arshad Warsi, Chandrachur Singh, Anjala Zaveri, Baadal (2000) with Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, Jung, Jeetenge Hum (2001) with Arbaaz Khan, and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, with Ajay Devgan. She was a part of Shikari (2000), starring Govinda, Tabu and Karisma Kapoor. She also starred in the Telugu film Vamsi (2000), alongside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Mayoori Kango left IIT Kanpur for debut film Interestingly, Mayuri was selected for admission to IIT Kanpur during her academic years, but she chose to pursue a career in films instead. While she did have a few notable roles, commercial success remained limited throughout her acting career.

After her slow stint in films, Mayuri Kango made her television debut, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), where she essayed the role of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter.

Sometime after her acting career saw limited success, Mayuri silently stepped away from the limelight.

Mayoori Kango shifted to US In December 2003, she married NRI Aditya Dhillon in her hometown of Aurangabad. The two met through a mutual friend at a party. The couple later moved to New York, and in 2011, they welcomed their son.

Mayuri pursued higher education in the US, earning an MBA in marketing and finance from Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business in NYC (2005-2007).

Mayoori Kango joined corporate After completing her MBA, Mayuri Kango began her corporate journey in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at the American digital agency 360i, as per her LinkedIn profile.

In 2009, she moved to Resolution Media, a New York-based advertising firm.

From 2010 to 2012, she served as Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, a Boston-based experience agency.

In 2012, Mayuri returned to India and joined Zenith as Chief Digital Officer.