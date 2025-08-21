Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 teaser: Jeremy Renner returns to face new threats

Paramount+ has officially released the teaser for Season 4 of the crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner. The highly anticipated season will premiere on Sunday, October 26, exclusively on the streaming giant.

Advertisement

Made by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, as they navigate a world dominated by corruption, violence, and organized crime.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 teaser Mike McLusky (Renner) sees his authority over Kingstown under threat in the new season. A vicious gang battle breaks out when new players step in to take over the authority once the Russians leave. Mike has to defend his loved ones while battling Anchor Bay Prison's fierce new warden, Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco), Variety reported.

Advertisement

"Mike must struggle with a headstrong new Warden to safeguard his own while battling with demons from his past," the official logline reads.

A dramatic confrontation between Falco's Hobbs and Renner's Mike is hinted at in the trailer. Hobbs issues a terrifying warning: "You can't do that now because there is an ocean of blood in your wake."

The show also features Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Dillon, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Advertisement

Taylor Sheridan’s shows at Paramount+ Sheridan has several series at Paramount+, including Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, Landman featuring Billy Bob Thornton, and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King. A spinoff of Tulsa King is also in the works. Titled Nola King, the show stars Samuel L. Jackson.

Mayor of Kingstown: When and where to watch All episodes will be available on Paramount+. The new season will also air on the platform, starting October 26.

FAQs When does Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premiere? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.

Who are the new characters in Season 4? Edie Falco joins as Warden Nina Hobbs, Laura Benanti as correctional officer Cindy Stephens, and Lennie James as gangster Frank Moses.

Advertisement

What is the main storyline of Season 4? Mike McLusky struggles to maintain control of Kingstown as new factions rise, a gang war erupts, and a strong-willed new warden challenges his authority.