Mazaka Twitter review: Audience hails Rao Ramesh for ‘one man show’ in Sundeep Kishan’s comedy film

Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh's latest Telegu commercial film, Mazaka is here. Released on Wednesday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the family entertainer has created quite a buzz on social media. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film is produced by Razesh Danda under the banners of Hasya Movies and Zee Studios.

Going by the early reviews of Mazaka, the film has received divided reviews from viewers. Amid this, praises for Rao Ramesh continue to pour in on social media.

Twitter reviews Mazaka Film trade analyst and inside Ramesh Bala took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Blockbuster talk all over for #MAZAKA audiences of all age groups enjoyed the fun-ride.”

Meanwhile, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “You either create a world fitting for your characters or bring out of place comedy into the general world, with typically bad or good people going to extremes like in Dumb and Dumber. #Mazaka fails to be a character comedy or an absurd world comedy as it throws everything at the wall to see what sticks. Unfortunately, none hit the target.”

“#Mazaka is an average entertainer. It focuses on entertainment and does well in the first half. After an exciting start, the film loses momentum in the second half before picking up again at the climax. The 'Love Letter' and interval sequences, along with Ajay's phone call scene, are hilarious. Rao Ramesh excels while Sundeep Kishan is also good,” posted another user.

Some also reviewed the film and wrote, “Comedy entertainment #Mazaka ( 3/5 ) hilarious first half with okay second half, Rao Ramesh characterisation, comedy scenes, dialogues correct ga workout iendhi.... Congratulations @sundeepkishan.” “Rao Ramesh one man show,” also mentioned yet another user.

Mazaka Mazaka, starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh, revolves around the life of a single father, Ramana and his son, Krishna. The story takes a turn when the father-son duo fall in love. Ramana falls for Yashoda and Krishna falls for Meera.

However, problems arise when they find out Meera is Yashoda's niece. As the family objects to both marriages, Ramana and Krishna must come up with a solution to reunite with their lovers and win their family over.

Mazaka also stars Anshu Sagar, Ritu Varma and Murali Sharma.