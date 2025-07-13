Nine years after theatrical release, Emilia Clarke’s ‘Me Before You’ climbs Prime Video charts

‘Me Before You’, a romantic drama starring ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Emilia Clarke, which once stirred strong reactions, is now gaining newfound popularity on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2016 film, which also stars Sam Claflin, has surged into Prime Video’s global Top 10 rankings nearly a decade after its theatrical release.

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film was adapted from Jojo Moyes’ bestselling novel. It follows Louisa Clark, a quirky caretaker who develops a complex relationship with Will Traynor, a wealthy man left paralysed after an accident.

Although the movie was commercially successful during its initial run, a Screen Rant report said it drew significant backlash for its depiction of disability and portrayal of assisted suicide or euthanasia.

Streaming success around the world Another report in Collider cited FlixPatrol data showing ‘Me Before You’ has recently climbed the Prime Video Top 10 lists in several countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico and the United States. On July 5, the film reached its highest average international ranking, sitting at 5.4 across 13 countries.

Earlier this year, it had entered the US Top 10, marking a resurgence in English-speaking markets, the Screen Rant report added.

A box office hit despite mixed reviews When the movie, which also stars Janet McTeer and Joanna Lumley, was released in 2016, it grossed $208.4 million worldwide against a modest $20 million budget: a 10.4x return on investment. It outperformed titles like ‘Arrival’, ‘The BFG’ and 'Bridget Jones’s Baby’, becoming the 42nd highest-grossing movie of the year.

The Collider report stated that while audiences gave the film a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics were less favorable, with a 54% score. Much of the criticism centered around the film’s messaging and handling of sensitive themes, particularly regarding the protagonist’s decision to pursue assisted suicide.

Emilia Clarke’s star power carries on Emilia Clarke’s role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to fame. Since the series ended in 2019, Clarke has taken on a variety of roles, from the romantic holiday film ‘Last Christmas’ to her recent appearance in Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’. In spite of mixed reception for some projects, Clarke’s role in ‘Me Before You’ remains one of her most emotionally resonant performances ever.

FAQs Why was ‘Me Before You’ controversial?

The film was criticised for promoting ableist ideas and for its portrayal of assisted suicide (euthanasia) as a romantic act, which drew backlash from disability rights activists.

Is ‘Me Before You’ based on a true story?

No. The film is a fictional adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ 2012 bestselling novel of the same name.