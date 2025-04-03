Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31: When will Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen’s hit show air online in India?

Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31: Fans of Hum TV’s popular Pakistani romcom, Meem se Mohabbat, were left on tenterhooks as Episode 31 did not drop on April 2 as expected. The Pakistani serial, which is on everyone’s watchlist, first premiered on December 5, 2024.

This gripping love saga, featuring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshi, has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, captivating audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh and worldwide.

What date and time does Meem se Mohabbat air? New episodes of Meem se Mohabbat premiere every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm (PST) on Hum TV. However, since the show is a Pakistani production, it does not air directly on TV in India. Additionally, no OTT platform currently streams this show.

When and where to watch Meem se Mohabbat in India? Viewers in India can watch full episodes of the drama on Hum TV's official YouTube channel, where new episodes are uploaded at 9:30 pm IST every Wednesday and Thursday, shortly after the TV broadcast. The drama is written by Farhat Ishtiaq, directed by Ali Hassan, and produced by Momina Duraid Productions.

When did Meem se Mohabbat Episode 30 air? Meem se Mohabbat Episode 30 aired on Thursday, March 27.

Why did Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31 not release on April 2? Fans eagerly waiting for Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31 on April 2 were disappointed when the show did not air as scheduled. This led to a spike in Google searches from India, with fans wondering when the latest episode would be released.

According to entertainment portal Filmibeat, Hum TV adjusted its weekly programming on the occasion of Eid 2025 to air special episodes of its programmes. As a result, the highly anticipated Episode 31 of Meem se Mohabbat was postponed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting Talha and Roshi’s much-awaited reunion.

When will Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31 release in India?

Ending the suspense, Hum TV’s YouTube channel dropped a promo late on April 2, announcing that Meem se Mohabbat Episode 31 will now air on Thursday, April 3. While Episode 31 will air in Pakistan at 8 pm, Hum TV will air the latest episode on its YouTube channel at 9.30 pm.

What is Meem se Mohabbat about? Meem Se Mohabbat is a captivating tale of love, fate and destiny, following Talha and Roshi, two individuals who could not be more dissimilar but whose lives have become intertwined in unexpected ways.

The show’s engaging storyline has kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially after Shariq’s shocking kidnapping, which ultimately led to Talha and Roshi’s highly anticipated union. As their love story unfolds, viewers can’t get enough of the roller coaster that is making Meem se Mohabbat a standout hit.

Who is the cast of Meem se Mohabbat? The cast of Meem Se Mohabbat includes Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen, Zarrar Khan, Khadija Saleem, Faiza Gilani, Tehseen Wajahat, Rabia Rizwan, Zainab Mazhar, Muhammad Hunbal, Naveen Naqvi, Arshad Mahmood, Irfanullah, Neha, Abu Hurairah, Raana Zafar and Touseeq Haider.

