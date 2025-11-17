Meera Vasudevan single again: Actress calls life after third divorce ‘wonderful and peaceful’; who are her husbands?

Actress Meera Vasudevan has declared that she is divorced from her third husband, cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam. The declaration comes on her official Instagram account. According to her, she has been single since August.

While the actress has not revealed any reasons for it, Meera feels her post-divorce life has been the “most peaceful”.

“I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life,” she wrote while adding hashtags like focused, blessed and gratitude.

Meera Vasudevan has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Vishal Agarwal in 2005, and it ended in 2010. She married actor John Kokken in 2012. They separated in 2016. They have a son named Ariha.

She later married Vipin in May 2024 after meeting him on the sets of Kudumbavilakku. Now, her social media post confirms the separation.

Meera Vasudevan works across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and TV. She made her film debut in 2003 with the Hindi movie Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. She later earned praise for her roles in the Tamil movie Unnai Saranadainthen.

Her Malayalam film, Thanmathra, won her the Ujala-Asianet Best New Face Award. She is well-known on television for her roles in Kudumbavilakku and Chithi 2. Meera has received awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Special Award and the Kerala State Television Award.

Meera Vasudevan controversy Meera Vasudevan faced a controversy after appearing on the Malayalam chat show JB Junction, hosted by John Brittas. She said the team had twisted her words. According to her, the makers inserted intimate scenes from her film Thanmathra without her approval to create cheap drama.

"A lot has been misappropriated and misrepresented in the messages and troll clippings put up on social media via the show JB Junction," she wrote on social media.

This upset her deeply because her young child also saw the episode and questioned her. She called the edits disrespectful and misleading.

"When I did the show, I had very particularly mentioned that I have a small child back home who is watching and judging not only me but also my interviewer on the way the person is treating his mother," she added.

"When you promote something dirty about a woman, you must remember that you're not just insinuating her but also insulting all the women, especially your own mother, sisters and wife in the process," Meera Vasudevan posted.