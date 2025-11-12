Meet all of Dharmendra’s kids: From Sunny and Bobby to Esha and Ahana Deol

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, often called the “He-Man of Bollywood", is not known for his iconic movies, but also for his large family. Married twice, he is the proud father of six children, including superstar sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Film legend Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning after being admitted on 1 November for breathlessness. An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for his residence. Doctors confirmed his recovery will now continue at home.

Dr Prof Pratit Samdani, who treated the veteran actor, told NDTV, “Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment.”

Dharmendra’s family also issued an official statement requesting privacy and denying the recent false rumours of his death. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request everyone to refrain from speculation and respect his and the family’s privacy.”

On Tuesday, several websites falsely claimed that the veteran actor had passed away, which led to confusion among fans. His daughter, Esha Deol, dismissed the fake reports, confirming that her father was “stable and recovering.”

Dharmendra’s first marriage – Prakash Kaur and their four children Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was 19 years old. The couple has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, both successful Bollywood stars, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Sunny Deol, the eldest son, is one of Bollywood’s biggest action heroes. Known for his films such as Gadar and Border, Sunny Deol has acted in over 100 movies. He is married to Lynda “Pooja” Deol, and the couple has two sons, Karan and Rajveer, who have both entered the film industry.

Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s younger son, also carved a successful career with hits like Gupt and Soldier. Recently, he made a strong comeback with Animal. Bobby married Tanya Ahuja Deol, a businesswoman and designer, in 1996. They have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

Vijeta Deol, Dharmendra and Prakash’s second daughter, lives in New Delhi. She is an entrepreneur and serves as the director of Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited. Vijeta is married to Vivek Gill, a businessman, and they have two children – Prerna Gill, a writer and editor, and Sahil Gill.

Ajeeta, the youngest from Dharmendra’s first marriage, prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. She is married and settled in California. Ajeeta has two daughters – Nikita Chaudhri and Priyanka Chaudhri, both practising dentists, with Priyanka also working as a cosmetologist.

Dharmendra’s second marriage – Hema Malini and their two daughters After moving to Mumbai and establishing his acting career, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1980. The marriage drew attention at the time but has endured for over four decades. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Esha Deol, born in 1981, followed in her parents’ footsteps and became an actress. She made her debut in the early 2000s and starred in films like Dhoom and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. The couple announced their divorce in February 2024.

Ahana Deol, the younger daughter, is married to Vaibhav Vohra, a Delhi-based businessman. The couple has three children – twin daughters and a son. Ahana, like her mother, is also a trained dancer and keeps a low profile away from the film industry.

FAQs 1. Is Dharmendra alive? Yes, Dharmendra is alive and recovering at home. Rumours about his death were false and dismissed by his family.