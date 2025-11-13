Meet Girija Oak, the viral 'blue saree wali' who’s now being compared to Sydney Sweeney

Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole, who has appeared in films like Taare Zameen Par and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has unexpectedly become the internet’s latest obsession. A photo of her in a striking blue saree went viral over the weekend, earning her the nickname “Blue Saree Wali” and sparking comparisons to global stars like Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci.
The sudden attention surprised even Girija. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am amused! My phone started buzzing like crazy on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals when all my friends started asking, ‘Do you know what’s happening on X?’”
Fans on social media couldn’t stop asking who the “woman in the blue saree” was, with many praising her elegance and her work. “Girija Oak has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names on Twitter,” wrote a user. Others described her as “one of the most beautiful Marathi actresses” and urged people to revisit her performances.
But the attention also came with a downside. The actress admitted that “some pages sexualized me,” adding that her brother-in-law pointed out how a few “cheap handles” had picked up her photos. However, Girija said she wasn’t rattled: “Such trends come and go. If people discover my work now, that makes me happy.”
After going viral, she found herself being compared to international sensations like Sydney Sweeney. Her reaction? Gracefully unfazed.
“If people are discovering my work now, I’m happy,” she said, adding that coming from a film family has taught her not to take social media reactions too seriously. “You can’t control perception. If you put yourself out there, people will talk.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.