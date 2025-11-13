Meet Girija Oak, the viral 'blue saree wali' who’s now being compared to Sydney Sweeney

Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole, who has appeared in films like Taare Zameen Par and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has unexpectedly become the internet’s latest obsession. A photo of her in a striking blue saree went viral over the weekend, earning her the nickname “Blue Saree Wali” and sparking comparisons to global stars like Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci.

The sudden attention surprised even Girija. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am amused! My phone started buzzing like crazy on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals when all my friends started asking, ‘Do you know what’s happening on X?’”

The Internet’s New Crush Fans on social media couldn’t stop asking who the “woman in the blue saree” was, with many praising her elegance and her work. “Girija Oak has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names on Twitter,” wrote a user. Others described her as “one of the most beautiful Marathi actresses” and urged people to revisit her performances.

But the attention also came with a downside. The actress admitted that “some pages sexualized me,” adding that her brother-in-law pointed out how a few “cheap handles” had picked up her photos. However, Girija said she wasn’t rattled: “Such trends come and go. If people discover my work now, that makes me happy.”

Who Is Girija Oak? Born: 27 December 1987, Nagpur

Family: Daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak; married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole

Education: Degree in biotechnology; later studied business management and trained in theatre

Work: Known for Marathi films like Gulmohar, Lajja and Navra Maza Bhavra; acted in Kannada film House Full

Hindi Projects: Played Jabeen in Taare Zameen Par (2007); appeared in Shor in the City, Qala, The Vaccine War and Jawan

TV & OTT: One of the leads in Sony TV’s Ladies Special; featured in Modern Love: Mumbai, 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms, and Inspector Zende opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

What Girija Thinks About The Comparisons After going viral, she found herself being compared to international sensations like Sydney Sweeney. Her reaction? Gracefully unfazed.

