A viral video features Businessman Baba, who transitioned from a ₹ 3,000 crore business to spirituality. The video, which drew mixed reactions online shows Businessman Baba distributing gifts at Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh 2025 has been in the limelight since it began on January 13, with a several saints making headlines due to their unique attributes. "Businessman Baba" is the latest to join the list of eccentric saints which ranges from the tech-savvy IIT Baba to the regal Ambassador Baba.

A viral video is doing the rounds which suggests that a successful entrepreneur transitioned into a spiritual seeker. Famously known as ‘Businessman Baba,’ the man dressed in saffron robes adorned with rudraksha claims to have once owned a business worth ₹1,000 crore.

"Business kiya hai… hazaron crore ka business kiya hai…Roz 200-300 crore ka kiya hai," Businessman Baba can be heard saying in the video. On realising that wealth alone could not bring true inner peace and satisfaction he made this major decision.

Social media reaction The viral clip, which amassed over 17 thousand views, was shared by Instagram account Daily Overdose which features Businessman Baba interview. The caption to the post states, “From Businessman to Businessman Baba in Kumbh Mela."

The Businessman Baba can be seen strolling through the mela grounds distributing to the sadhus, gifting his shawl to a poor man, and engaging with devotees. The text on the video states, "The person who turned towards spirituality after leaving a business worth ₹3000 crore."

The viral video drew mixed reactions online as one user joked, “He found new business." Another user remarked, “Garibi nahi Dekhi is wajhe se amiri me aanand nahi rha tha (I think he never saw real poverty and that’s why couldn’t find happiness in being rich)." A fourth user joked, “Mera Naam he kafi hai. (My name is enough."