Meet Malhar Patekar: Nana Patekar’s son who chose filmmaking over the spotlight and built his own path

Being the son of a celebrated actor can bring attention long before someone establishes an identity of their own. Malhar Patekar, son of veteran actor Nana Patekar, has largely chosen a different route.

Who is Malhar Patekar? Malhar is the son of Nana Patekar and Marathi actress Neelakanti Patekar. His parents married in 1978 after meeting through theatre. The couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar.

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Their elder son, Durvasa, died at a young age following an illness, leaving Malhar as their only surviving child.

Also Read | Nana Patekar's son Malhar explains why his last rites were held at night

Rather than building a public image around his family name, he has pursued work in cinema while maintaining a relatively private life.

Malhar came into the spotlight following the death of his father on 8 October, 2026. Nana Patekar, one of Hindi and Marathi cinema’s most recognisable performers, died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

India / Pune / 8 October /Legendary veteran actor Nana patekar final rites are being performed on the premises of his farmhouse in Donje village, located on the outskirts of Pune.( pic - Mahendra Kolhe / HT)

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The news prompted renewed interest in his family, particularly his son, who has largely remained outside the celebrity circuit.

Unlike his father, who became known for his intense screen presence and memorable performances, Malhar has kept a low public profile. He rarely makes public appearances and has not pursued the same level of mainstream visibility.

Education and qualifications According to The Economic Times, Malhar studied at Saraswati Mandir High School in Mumbai and subsequently pursued commerce.

His educational background was not directly linked to filmmaking, but he eventually developed an interest in the craft and began exploring the industry from behind the camera.

His career choices suggest an interest in understanding how films are made, rather than limiting himself to acting. He worked as an assistant director, gaining experience in the production process and the practical demands of filmmaking.

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Malhar Patekar’s film career Malhar’s association with cinema began when he was young. He appeared as a child artist in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), a military drama directed by and starring his father.

He later returned to acting as an adult, appearing in the 2014 Hindi film The Little Godfather, directed by Joy Augustine, in a supporting role alongside Angad Bedi.

However, his work behind the camera has also been a significant part of his journey. Malhar served as an assistant director on Ram Gopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11 (2013), which revisited the Mumbai terror attacks. Nana Patekar also starred in the film, playing a police officer.

Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar performs rituals during the former's cremation at his farmhouse at Donje village, in Pune district, late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana). (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2026_000030A)

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Malhar was associated with production and established a venture called Nana Saheb Production House.

A life away from celebrity culture Despite his family’s longstanding connection to the film industry, Malhar has not made frequent interviews or public appearances a defining feature of his career.

The available information about his professional life remains limited, reflecting the relatively private path he has chosen.

Also Read | Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, Maharashtra minister confirms

With Nana Patekar’s death, attention has turned towards the family he leaves behind and the legacy of his work in cinema and social initiatives.

Malhar’s own career, meanwhile, reflects a quieter association with filmmaking — one that has included acting, assistant direction and production, without the sustained public attention that accompanied his father’s career.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.