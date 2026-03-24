Meet Mustafa Ahmed: From training Ranveer Singh to sharing screen with him in Dhurandhar as Rizwan

Mustafa Ahmed, a well-known fitness trainer in Bollywood, is now drawing attention for his role as Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh.

Meet Hamza's aide Rizwan - Mustafa Ahmed Known for working behind the scenes for years, Ahmed has made a noticeable shift from training actors to appearing on screen himself.

In the film, Ahmed plays Rizwan, a covert operative and the trusted aide of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza. The role places him at the centre of several key moments, and his performance has been gaining recognition as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Ahmed shared a long note for Aditya Dhar post the release of the second part along with two pictures with the director. “@adityadharfilms what to say sir that’s not been said about you. About your craft or about the magic you bring to the screen. It’s been all said time and again and now you have created history (sic),” he wrote.

He added, “You are one of the most caring, kind and most humble human I have the privilege of calling friend( Brother). There has never been a time when you haven’t first asked me ‘ Tu theek hai na’ and then came everything else. You saw Rizwan in me and fought for me to not just get the part but deliver on it. You saw something that I didn’t even know existed. And look at what you did with someone who didn’t know the A of Acting (sic).”

Before stepping into acting, Ahmed had built a strong reputation as a strength and conditioning coach in the industry. He has trained several leading actors, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan, helping them prepare physically for demanding film roles.

His journey, however, began far from the film industry. Ahmed started out as a gym trainer in Delhi, earning around ₹10,000 a month. Over time, he worked his way up, gaining experience and recognition in the fitness world before eventually becoming a celebrity trainer.

Ahmed has also spoken about the challenges he faced early in life. Coming from an Afghani background, he dealt with dyslexia and dropped out of formal education at a young age. Despite this, he found direction through physical training and sport, which later became the foundation of his career.

His entry into films came gradually, supported by his connections within the industry and his work with actors. In Dhurandhar 2, his role as Rizwan marks a significant turning point, as he moves from working off-screen to taking on a visible and important character in a major production.

The film itself, directed by Aditya Dhar, is part of a large-scale action franchise led by Ranveer Singh. The second instalment has generated strong audience interest and has been performing well commercially since its release.

For Ahmed, the transition from fitness coach to actor reflects a steady and unconventional career path. His story highlights how experience in one part of the industry can lead to opportunities in another, particularly in a field as interconnected as cinema.