Meet new James Bond: Robert Pattinson- From Twilight and Batman to taking over as 007 after Daniel Craig’s exit

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig. The 40-year-old actor will lead the 26th film in the franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Nov 2026, 09:08 PM IST
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Robert Pattinson is James Bond.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond.

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond. The actor, best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, will take over the iconic role of British secret agent 007 from Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on Monday, November 16, putting an end to months of speculation about who would lead the next James Bond film. Pattinson, 40, will become the latest actor to play the famous spy in the long-running film franchise.

(This is a developing story.)

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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