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Meet new James Bond: Robert Pattinson- From Twilight and Batman to taking over as 007 after Daniel Craig’s exit

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig. The 40-year-old actor will lead the 26th film in the franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Nov 2026, 09:08 PM IST
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Robert Pattinson is James Bond.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond.
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Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond. The actor, best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, will take over the iconic role of British secret agent 007 from Daniel Craig.

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Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on Monday, November 16, putting an end to months of speculation about who would lead the next James Bond film. Pattinson, 40, will become the latest actor to play the famous spy in the long-running film franchise.

(This is a developing story.)

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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