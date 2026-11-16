Meet new James Bond: Robert Pattinson- From Twilight and Batman to taking over as 007 after Daniel Craig’s exit

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond. The actor, best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, will take over the iconic role of British secret agent 007 from Daniel Craig.
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on Monday, November 16, putting an end to months of speculation about who would lead the next James Bond film. Pattinson, 40, will become the latest actor to play the famous spy in the long-running film franchise.
(This is a developing story.)