Meet Shubh, the second Punjabi artiste after Diljit Dosanjh to grace Billboard Canada and sell out North American arenas

Shubh, the India-born, Brampton-based Punjabi singer, has made history by becoming the second Indian and second Punjabi artiste to appear solo on the cover of Billboard Canada.

Advertisement

The only other Indian artist to receive this honour is global icon Diljit Dosanjh.

‘One Love’ singer Shubh graces the cover of Billboard Canada This milestone marks a turning point not just for Shubh, but for Punjabi music worldwide. It signals a growing global appreciation for regional Indian sounds, with Shubh at the forefront of this movement.

Coinciding with his Billboard feature, Shubh is set to begin his debut North American tour this August. The tour will begin at Oakland Arena on August 22, followed by Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on August 23, and a major show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 5 - a stage once graced by legends like Eminem. The tour wraps up at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on September 7.

Advertisement

“I never expected this,” Shubh says about the arena tour. “But I’m very happy that we’re performing in arenas.” He also recalls his first concert in 2023 at Indigo at the O2 in London. “My voice was shaking,” he admits. “I was very hyped up, but it also humbled me down.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Shubh released ‘Sicario’, a 10-track album that debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album, with over 250 million streams, blends Punjabi lyrics with modern hip-hop. Tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Aura’ highlight his versatility.

Following Sicario, his single Supreme became a viral hit. It debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, hit No. 1 on Apple Music India and Canada, and continues to stream over 1 million times a day on Spotify.